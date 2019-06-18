Log in
BNP Paribas : BGL BNP Paribas, 100 years of history

06/18/2019 | 06:19am EDT

1935-1955: strengthening its entrenchment in the country

In 1935, following the devaluation of the Belgian franc, BGL became a company under Luxembourg law and a subsidiary of Société générale de Belgique as major shareholder in the institution. Its Luxembourg-based branches were abandoned. The restructuring culminated with the founding in November 1935 of the Compagnie foncière et hypothécaire du Luxembourg (Cofhylux), a property and financial company. The registered head office moved from Arlon to Luxembourg in 1935.

During the Second World War, banking business slowed down. By decision of the German occupation, many branches were closed. Half of the bank's shares that were held by the Société générale de Belgique were assigned to Deutsche Bank.

After the War, the Société générale de Belgique Group bought these shares back and redeployed an intense banking activity geared towards Luxembourg's economy and customer acquisition. In 1955, BGL set up its second subsidiary, Crédit général du Luxembourg, which specialised in the incorporation, management and administration of holding companies.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 10:18:04 UTC
