Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/03 02:01:47 am
25.975 EUR   -0.27%
01:33aBNP PARIBAS : Cancels 2019 Dividend
DJ
04/02BNP PARIBAS : Daimler secures $13 billion loan facility
RE
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : Cancels 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:33am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

BNP Paribas SA has decided to cancel its 2019 dividend following a recommendation from the European Central Bank.

France's largest-listed bank by assets will propose to allocate the amount that had been earmarked for dividends to reserve, it said late Thursday.

BNP is the latest among France's biggest banks to take this step. Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA canceled dividends after the ECB asked the region's banks not to pay dividends or buy back shares during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ECB wants banks to boost their ability to absorb losses and support the economy as the eurozone braces for a sharp economic slowdown caused by the pandemic. For this reason, it asked banks not to pay dividends for 2019 and 2020 at least until Oct. 1, adding that lenders should also avoid buybacks.

"After Oct.1 and subject to the then prevailing circumstances, the board of directors may convene a general meeting in order to proceed with a distribution of reserves to shareholders in place of the dividend," the bank said.

BNP had proposed a dividend of 3.10 euros ($3.38) a share. It confirmed the general meeting scheduled for May 19, which will take place without in-person presence of shareholders.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
01:33aBNP PARIBAS : Cancels 2019 Dividend
DJ
04/02BNP PARIBAS : Daimler secures $13 billion loan facility
RE
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/30European Bank Stocks Hammered After ECB Calls for Dividend Halt Till at Least..
DJ
03/30BANCO DE SABADELL S A : Spain's Banco Sabadell to sell depositary unit to BNP Pa..
RE
03/30BANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell to Sell Institutional Depositary Business to BN..
DJ
03/26BNP PARIBAS : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on BL Consumer Issuance Platform..
AQ
03/17Europe's banks warn of investment cuts, falling income as virus hits
RE
03/17France could nationalise big companies if necessary - finance minister
RE
03/16Hedge fund Bridgewater places $15 billion in bets against Europe and UK
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 44 193 M
EBIT 2019 13 179 M
Net income 2019 7 864 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,9%
P/E ratio 2019 4,20x
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 32 532 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,02  €
Last Close Price 26,05  €
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 88,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-50.70%37 760
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-39.48%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.57%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.32%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-41.60%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.02%135 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group