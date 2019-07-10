Log in
BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
BNP Paribas : Check Out the Winners of the National and European Mini-Company Competition

07/10/2019

This year, Lille hosted a large event dedicated to young entrepreneurs from across Europe. The Company of the Year Competition (COYC) organised by JA Europe and its French partner Entreprendre Pour Apprendre (EPA) brought together over 200 young entrepreneurs who came to compete for the JA Europe mini-company prize for 2019. In total, 40 mini-companies from 30 European countries rose to the challenge!

This event was the final part of the Entreprise JA programme, an educational programme for students 15 to 18 years old. Over the course of the school year, the students build a project or develop a service, create their own company, and manage their company from start to finish.

The winners, selected by a high-level jury of ten judges, were recognised for their innovative, sustainable approaches and the attention paid to their customers.

This event occurred alongside the EPA France national championship and the European Entrepreneurship Education Summit.

Discover all the winners of the JA Europe Championship

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:05 UTC
