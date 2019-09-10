BNP Paribas : Crystal Pite, pushing back the frontiers of creation

Everywhere she is invited, in companies such as the Cullberg Ballet formerly led by Mats Ek, Crystal Pite innovates, surprises and updates the repertoire wherever she goes. Her pieces combine a solid classical grammar with the free-flowing movements of contemporary dance without ever losing their force or organic virtuosity. The audience at the Paris Opera could witness this in 2016 at the unanimously acclaimed creation of The Seasons' Canon. It is set to music by Max Richter based on Vivaldi's Four Seasons, which, thanks to her, audiences felt like they were hearing for the first time.

Crystal Pite has become a leading figure on the international choreographic stage. Around 40 of her works have won a number of awards. Her last two pieces for Kidd Pivot brilliantly illustrate her skill at working with other performing arts, theatre in particular. Created in 2015 with the playwright and actor Jonathon Young, who is also its lead performer, Bettrofenheit is a hard-hitting piece about a man going through a breakdown and borrows its aesthetics from German Expressionism as well as the glitz of vaudeville shows.

Mr. Young also wrote Revisor, which premiered in Vancouver in 2019 and offers a caustic view of Gogol's play using 'choreographic ventriloquism', where the dancers lip-synch a text pre-recorded by actors. In autumn 2019, Crystal Pite will again work with dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet on a new, eagerly-awaited piece set to music by one of her favourite composers, the contemporary Owen Belton.