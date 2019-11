By Cristina Roca



Deutsche Bank AG has received the necessary approvals to sell parts of its equity business to BNP Paribas, it said Thursday.

In September, the German lender reached an agreement to transfer its global prime finance and electronic equities businesses to BNP. The agreement includes referring clients and transferring technology and key staff to the French bank, and is now unconditional, Deutsche Bank said.

