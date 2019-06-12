Log in
BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
BNP Paribas : Exane BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas CIB conducted a study in April 2019 of 145 European companies on share buybacks

06/12/2019 | 04:24am EDT

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 72 countries, with more than 202,000 employees, of which more than 154,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.

In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the Europeanleader in consumer lending.

BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:23:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 631 M
EBIT 2019 12 903 M
Net income 2019 7 319 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,33%
P/E ratio 2019 7,09
P/E ratio 2020 6,55
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 51 011 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 53,3 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.27%57 400
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.03%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.61%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.29%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.39%200 088
