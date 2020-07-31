Log in
BNP Paribas

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
07/30 11:37:55 am
34.38 EUR   -3.97%
01:35aBNP Paribas beats profit forecasts on thriving investment bank
RE
01:24aBNP PARIBAS : Trading Bonanza Cushions Against Soaring Provisions
DJ
01:21aBNP PARIBAS GROUP : Results as at 30 June 2020
PU
BNP Paribas Group: Results as at 30 June 2020

07/31/2020 | 01:21am EDT

Board of Directors of BNP Paribas met on 30 July 2020. The meeting was chaired by Jean Lemierre and the Board examined the Group's results for the second quarter 2020 and endorsed the interim financial statements for the first half of the year.

Read the press release: 'BNP Paribas Group: Results as at 30 June 2020'

View the slides of the presentation

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:20:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 43 126 M 51 297 M 51 297 M
Net income 2020 5 439 M 6 470 M 6 470 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
Yield 2020 4,68%
Capitalization 42 941 M 50 578 M 51 077 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 199 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 43,57 €
Last Close Price 34,38 €
Spread / Highest target 99,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-34.92%50 578
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%130 143
