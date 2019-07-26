BNP Paribas : Information to professional Investors

Please be aware that a potential fraud issue has been brought to our attention.

A clone entity, calling itself 'Austin Finance Ltd', has been issuing marketing materials and cold calling members of the public offering investment opportunities.

Please note that whilst there is an 'Austin Finance' entity that relates to the BNP Paribas Group, this entity does not conduct business with clients, does not offer investment opportunities and has no connection to these fraudulent marketing materials or investments.

Please do not interact in any way with any party that claims to represent 'Austin Finance'.

BNP Paribas has alerted the relevant authorities.