Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : Information to professional Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Please be aware that a potential fraud issue has been brought to our attention.

A clone entity, calling itself 'Austin Finance Ltd', has been issuing marketing materials and cold calling members of the public offering investment opportunities.

Please note that whilst there is an 'Austin Finance' entity that relates to the BNP Paribas Group, this entity does not conduct business with clients, does not offer investment opportunities and has no connection to these fraudulent marketing materials or investments.

Please do not interact in any way with any party that claims to represent 'Austin Finance'.

BNP Paribas has alerted the relevant authorities.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 08:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
05:00aBNP PARIBAS : Information to professional Investors
PU
07/25FIRST HAWAIIAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/25FIRST HAWAIIAN : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Divi..
AQ
07/25Barclays eyes up to $20 billion chunk of Deutsche Bank prime finance book - s..
RE
07/23Apollo halts Verallia sale plan to press ahead with IPO - sources
RE
07/18CIE Automotive Receives First ESG-Linked Loan From BBVA
DJ
07/16Italian yacht maker Ferretti seen launching IPO process after summer - source
RE
07/16Italian builder Salini backs plan to buy Astaldi to revive industry
RE
07/15THE BANKING JOBS : Innovation Lab Coordinator
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 674 M
EBIT 2019 13 235 M
Net income 2019 7 441 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,40x
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 53 609 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,97  €
Last Close Price 42,99  €
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS8.90%59 818
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.68%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA24.47%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group