BNP Paribas : Partners With Fintech Kantox on FX

By Pietro Lombardi



BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) and fintech Kantox have reached an agreement for a strategic partnership in foreign exchange.

Under the deal, the French bank's clients in the EMEA region will have access to Kantox's Dynamic Hedging solution, BNP said Tuesday.

Thanks to the software developed by Kantox--a fintech focused on solutions to manage foreign currency risk--corporate treasurers will be able to fully automate and streamline FX workflows, according to BNP.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com