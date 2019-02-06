BNP Paribas : Press release 2018 FY results

2018 FULL YEAR RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 6 February 2019

BUSINESS INCREASE IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF ECONOMIC GROWTH IN EUROPE

OUTSTANDING LOANS: +3.9% vs. 2017

REVENUES OF THE DIVISIONS HELD UP WELL DESPITE LOW RATES AND UNFAVOURABLE FINANCIAL MARKET CONTEXT, IN PARTICULAR AT THE END OF THE YEAR

REVENUES OF THE OPERATING DIVISIONS: -0.4%* vs. 2017

DEVELOPMENT OF THE SPECIALISED BUSINESSES OF DOMESTIC MARKETS AND INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES

DECREASE OF COSTS IN THE RETAIL NETWORKS AND CIB

OPERATING EXPENSES OF THE OPERATING DIVISIONS: +1.7%* vs. 2017

DECREASE IN THE COST OF RISK -4.9% vs. 2017 (35 bp**)

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE HELD UP WELL

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE: €7,526m (-3.0% vs. 2017)

DIVIDEND PER SHARE €3.02*** (stable vs. 2017)

VERY SOLID BALANCE SHEET

CET1 RATIO **** : 11.8%

BUSINESS GROWTH

SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

*AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES; **COST OF RISK/CUSTOMER LOANS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD (IN BP); ***SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 23 MAY 2019; **** CRD4 FULLY LOADED

The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas met on 5 February 2019. The meeting was chaired by Jean Lemierre and the Board examined the Group's results for the fourth quarter and endorsed the 2018 financial statements.

GOOD RESILIENCE OF INCOME

The business of BNP Paribas was up in 2018 with higher outstanding loans in the context of economic growth in Europe. The revenue evolution was however penalised by the still low interest rate environment and an unfavourable financial market context with particularly challenging conditions at the end of the year.

Revenues totalled 42,516 million euros, down by 1.5% compared to 2017 which included exceptional items: +233 million euros in capital gains from the sale of Shinhan and Euronext shares and -175 million euros in Own Credit Adjustment (OCA) and own credit risk included in derivatives (DVA).

In the operating divisions, revenues were down by 0.9% (-0.4% at constant scope and exchange rates): they were down slightly at Domestic Markets1 (-0.2%) due to the low interest rate environment partly offset by good business development, in particular in the specialised businesses; up at International Financial Services (+3.4%), despite an unfavourable foreign exchange effect (+6.6% at constant scope and exchange rates2); but down at CIB (-7.5%) due to a lacklustre market context and very challenging conditions at the end of the year, notwithstanding good development with targeted customers.

At 30,583 million euros, the Group's operating expenses were up by 2.1% compared to 2017. They included the exceptional 1,235 million euro impact of businesses' transformation costs and acquisitions' restructuring costs3 (957 million euros in 2017). Excluding these exceptional items, they rose by only 1.2%.

The operating expenses of the operating divisions rose by 1.7% compared to 2017 (+1.7% at constant scope and exchange rates): they were up by 0.8% for Domestic Markets1 with a rise in the specialised businesses due to business development but down in the domestic networks; up by 5.4% for International Financial Services as a result of business growth support and new product development; but down by 1.3% for CIB due to cost saving measures.

The gross operating income of the Group thus totalled 11,933 million euros, down by 9.7%. It was down by 6.0% for the operating divisions (-4.7% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The cost of risk was down at 2,764 million euros (2,907 million euros in 2017). It was 35 basis points of outstanding customer loans. This low level reflects in particular the good control of risk at loan origination, the low interest rate environment and the continued improvement in Italy.

The Group's operating income, at 9,169 million euros (10,310 million euros in 2017), was thus down by 11.1%. It was down by 6.4% for the operating divisions (-5.5% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Non-operating items totalled 1,039 million euros (1,000 million euros in 2017). They included the exceptional +101 million euro impact of the capital gain from the sale of a building and the +286 million euro capital gain from the sale of First Hawaiian Bank shares. Last year, they included a +326 million euro capital gain realised from the initial public offering of SBI Life as well as the full impairment of TEB's goodwill for -172 million euros.

1 Including 100% of Private Banking in the domestic networks (excluding PEL/CEL effects)

2 Excluding the impact of the drop in markets at the end of the year in Insurance on assets at market value

3 In particular, LaSer, DAB Bank, GE LLD, ABN Amro Luxembourg and Raiffeisen Bank Polska

Pre-tax income, which came to 10,208 million euros (11,310 million euros in 2017), was thus down by 9.7%. It was down by 8.6% for the operating divisions (-5.3% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The average tax rate was 23.1%, benefitting in particular from a decrease in the corporate tax rate in Belgium and in the United States and from the low tax rate on the long term capital gain from amongst others the sale of First Hawaiian Bank shares.

The Group's net income attributable to equity holders was 7,526 million euros, down by 3.0% compared to 2017 but by only 1.4%, at 8,036 million euros, excluding the effect of exceptional items1.

Noteworthy that net income reflected the spot impact, at the closing date, of the sharp fall in the markets on the revaluation of the residual stake in First Hawaiian Bank2 and on some insurance portfolios (-220 million euros).

The return on equity was thus 8.2% (8.8% excluding exceptional items). The return on tangible equity came to 9.6% (10.2% excluding exceptional items). Earnings per share was €5.73.

As at 31 December 2018, the fully loaded Basel 3 common equity Tier 1 ratio3 was 11.8% (stable compared to 31 December 2017 despite the -20 bp technical adjustment as at 1st January 2018 related to the full application of IFRS 9 and to an amended prudential treatment of irrevocable payment commitments). The fully loaded Basel 3 leverage ratio4 came to 4.5% and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio to 132%. Lastly, the Group's immediately available liquidity reserve was 308 billion euros, equivalent to over one year of room to manoeuvre in terms of wholesale funding.

The net book value per share reached 74.7 euros, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% since 31 December 2008, illustrating the continuous value creation throughout the cycle.

The Board of Directors will propose to shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting to pay a €3.02 dividend per share (stable compared to 2017), payable in cash.

The Group is actively implementing its 2020 plan. It is pursuing an ambitious policy of engagement in society with significant initiatives to promote ethical responsibility, social and environmental innovation and a low carbon economy while strengthening its internal control and compliance system. The digital transformation programme is a success with the roll out of new customer experiences, the automation of processes and improved operating efficiency (1,150 million euros in savings since the launch of the programme in early 2017).

The trajectories of Domestic Markets and IFS are in line with the plan but the unfavourable environment requires to intensify the transformation of CIB. The Group has updated the targets of the plan with recurring cost savings increased to 3.3 billion euros starting from 2020, equivalent to an additional 600 million euros vs. the initial plan, of which 350 million at CIB. On these bases, the Group expects a return on equity of 9.5% in 2020 (i.e. a return on tangible equity above 10.5%), growth in the earnings per share of over 20% between 2016 and 2020 and a CET1 ratio of at least 12%.

*

* *

1 Effect of exceptional items after tax: -510 million euros (-390 million euros in 2017)

2 Value of the stake in First Hawaiian Bank now revalued at market value

3 Ratio taking into account all the CRD4 rules with no transitory provisions

4 Ratio taking into account all the CRD4 rules at 2019 with no transitory provisions, calculated according to the delegated act of the European Commission dated 10 October 2014

In the fourth quarter 2018, revenues, at 10,160 million euros, were down by 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter 2017 which included an exceptional item: +11 million euros in Own Credit Adjustment (OCA) and own credit risk included in derivatives (DVA).

The revenues of the operating divisions were down by 3.4% reflecting an unfavourable foreign exchange effect (-2.7% at constant scope and exchange rates): they were slightly up at Domestic Markets1 (+0.1%) due to good business development, in particular in the specialised businesses, offset by the still low interest rate environment; down at International Financial Services (-3.1%) due in particular to a significant scope and foreign exchange effect as well as the impact of the fall in the markets at the end of the year on the assets at market value in Insurance (+4.7% excluding these effects); and down at CIB due to the impact of the extreme market conditions at the end of the year (-9.4%).

At 7,678 million euros, the Group's operating expenses were up by 0.7% compared to the fourth quarter 2017. They included the exceptional 481 million euro impact of the businesses' transformation costs and acquisitions' restructuring costs2 (456 million euros in the fourth quarter 2017).

The operating expenses of the operating divisions rose by 1.3% compared to the fourth quarter 2017 (+0.9% at constant scope and exchange rates): they were down by 1.9% for Domestic Markets1 with a significant decrease in the networks and a rise in the specialised businesses related to business development, up by 4.3% for International Financial Services as a result of business growth, and up by 1.9% for CIB (+0.2% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The gross operating income of the Group thus totalled 2,482 million euros, down by 14.7%. It was down by 12.7% for the operating divisions (-9.8% at constant scope and exchange rates).

The cost of risk, at 896 million euros, was down by 9.0% compared to the fourth quarter 2017. At 42 basis points of outstanding customer loans3, it was still at a low level.

The Group's operating income, at 1,586 million euros (1,926 million euros in the fourth quarter 2017), was thus down by 17.7%. It was down by 11.2% for the operating divisions (-7.8% at constant scope and exchange rates).

Non-operating items totalled 97 million euros (196 million euros in the fourth quarter 2017). They reflected in particular this quarter the impact of the revaluation at market value, on the date of the closing of the accounts, of the First Hawaiian Bank equity stake (-125 million euros).

Pre-tax income, which came to 1,683 million euros (2,122 million euros in the fourth quarter 2017), was thus down by 20.7%. It was down by 12.2% for the operating divisions (-6.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). Following the fiscal provisions recorded in the previous quarters, the balance of the corporate tax income decreased significantly this quarter compared to the fourth quarter 2017. Net income attributable to equity holders was thus 1,442 million euros, up by 1.1% compared to the fourth quarter 2017 (1,426 million euros). It included the spot impact, at the closing date, of the sharp fall in the markets on the revaluation of the residual stake in First Hawaiian Bank and on part of the insurance portfolios (-220 million euros).

1 Including 100% of Private Banking in the domestic networks (excluding PEL/CEL effects)

2 In particular, LaSer, DAB Bank, GE LLD, ABN Amro Luxembourg and Raiffeisen Bank Polska

3 45 bps including the impact of booking of stage 1 provisions for Raiffeisen Bank Polska's portfolio of non-doubtful loans after the acquisition of its core banking activities

RETAIL BANKING & SERVICES

DOMESTIC MARKETS

For the whole of 2018, the business activity of Domestic Markets was up. Outstanding loans rose by 4.9% compared to 2017 with good growth in loans both in the domestic networks and in the specialised businesses (Arval, Leasing Solutions). Deposits rose by 5.2% compared to 2017 and were up in all countries. There were good net asset inflows at Private Banking (4.4 billion euros).

Domestic Markets continued to develop new customer experiences and digital transformation. Hello bank! reached 3 million customers and exceeded the threshold of 400,000 customers in France thanks to the good level of net client acquisition. For its part, Nickel exceeded 1.1 million accounts opened, or a 44% increase compared to 31 December 2017. The operating division accelerated individual customers' mobile uses and enhanced mobile app features available, ranking as France's leading bank in terms of mobile functionalities according to D-rating1, and recorded a significant increase in the number of contacts via mobile app in the networks (+28% compared to December 2017). It continues adapting its offerings to new banking uses with the development of LyfPay, a universal mobile payment solution, which has already recorded over 1.3 million downloads since it was launched in May 2017. The operating division also continued the transformation of its operating model by streamlining and digitalising end-to-end its main customer journeys and automating its processes (280 robots in production at the end of 2018).

It is streamlining and optimising the local commercial network in order to enhance customer service and reduce costs (262 branches closed since 2016 in France, Belgium and Italy and removed in 2018 a regional management level in the network in France).

Revenues2, at 15,683 million euros, were down by 0.2% compared to 2017, as the impact of low interest rates was not fully offset by increased business and growth in the specialised businesses.

Operating expenses2 (10,707 million euros) were up by 0.8% compared to 2017, with an increase in the specialised businesses due to their development but a 0.9% decrease in the retail networks' costs.

Gross operating income2 was down by 2.4%, at 4,977 million euros, compared to last year.

The cost of risk was down by 22.8% compared to 2017. It was down in all the networks and continued to decrease at BNL bc.

Thus, after allocating one-third of Domestic Markets Private Banking's net income to the Wealth Management business (International Financial Services division), the division reported 3,663 million euros in pre-tax income3, up by 3.4% compared to 2017.

In the fourth quarter 2018, revenues2, at 3,903 million euros, were up by 0.1% compared to the fourth quarter 2017 due to increased business and good growth in the specialised businesses, offset by the low interest rate environment. Operating expenses2 (2,603 million euros) were down by 1.9% compared to the fourth quarter 2017, the significant decrease in the networks (-3.0%) being offset in part by the effect of the business development of the specialised businesses. The jaws effect was positive this quarter in each of the operating divisions' businesses. Gross operating income2, at 1,300 million euros, was up by 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The cost of risk was down by 13.2% compared to the fourth quarter 2017, due in particular to the continued decrease at BNL bc. Thus, after allocating one-third of Domestic Markets Private Banking's net