BNP Paribas : Sources Say BNP Paribas to Close New York Commodities Desk -Bloomberg

--French bank BNP Paribas SA intends to close its commodities trading desk in New York, Bloomberg reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--BNP didn't comment on the matter, the report said.

--Bloomberg earlier reported the bank will shut Opera Trading Capital, its proprietary trading division.

--Employees of the division will be asked to help wind down operations, and some employees will be offered opportunities elsewhere in the organization, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-14/bnp-paribas-is-said-to-shutter-u-s-commodities-trading-desk

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com