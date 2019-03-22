BNP Paribas : The major trends shaking up retail

Although small shops in many midsize cities (fewer than 100,000 residents) have suffered of late, some downtown areas have stimulated growth by providing a dense public transit network, easy parking, attractive public spaces and street furniture, local events, a balance of retail outlets between downtown and the surrounding area, etc. These cities have rolled out proactive urban policies.

All across Europe, public authorities are seeking ways to curb population decline in midsize inner cities. In France, the government launched 'Action cœur de ville' (Heart of the city initiative) in 2018. This comprehensive program aims to revitalize 222 midsize cities and towns over a period of five years. Its estimated budget of over €5 billion will favor the return of investors and shape the future of urban retail across the entire area of France.

