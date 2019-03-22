Log in
BNP Paribas : The major trends shaking up retail

0
03/22/2019

Although small shops in many midsize cities (fewer than 100,000 residents) have suffered of late, some downtown areas have stimulated growth by providing a dense public transit network, easy parking, attractive public spaces and street furniture, local events, a balance of retail outlets between downtown and the surrounding area, etc. These cities have rolled out proactive urban policies.

All across Europe, public authorities are seeking ways to curb population decline in midsize inner cities. In France, the government launched 'Action cœur de ville' (Heart of the city initiative) in 2018. This comprehensive program aims to revitalize 222 midsize cities and towns over a period of five years. Its estimated budget of over €5 billion will favor the return of investors and shape the future of urban retail across the entire area of France.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:54:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 498 M
EBIT 2019 13 072 M
Net income 2019 7 267 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,59
P/E ratio 2020 6,81
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 53 791 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 54,9 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS9.03%61 206
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
