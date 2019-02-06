Log in
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas : Updates 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Rises

02/06/2019 | 01:19am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) cut its revenue guidance and vowed to increase cost savings as fourth-quarter net profit rose.

Net profit for the period rose 1.1% on year to 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion), the bank said Wednesday.

France's largest listed bank by assets posted a 3.5% decline in revenue to EUR10.16 billion.

BNP updated its 2020 targets. It now sees revenue growth of 1.5% per year between 2016 and 2020, down from a previous guidance of 2.5%. It also increased its recurring cost savings target to EUR3.3 billion from 2020, up from a previous target of EUR2.7 billion. Of the additional EUR600 million, roughly EUR350 million will come from its corporate and institutional banking unit, it said.

The bank said it would propose a dividend of EUR3.02 per share, stable compared with the previous year.

The bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio--a key measure of capital strength--rose to 11.8% in December from 11.7% in September.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Change Last 1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.56% 41.135 Real-time Quote.4.21%
BNP PARIBAS SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 911 M
EBIT 2018 12 289 M
Net income 2018 7 431 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 7,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 51 410 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 58,3 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name Title
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan. Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS4.21%58 567
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
