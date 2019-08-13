BNP Paribas and energy transition: Highlights of our news since January 2019

In 2019, BNP Paribas has speeded up its commitment to combating climate change and was recognised in the prestigious Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking. It was an unprecedented performance: the Group was first in the ranking of French and European banks, and third globally.
We support all our customers in energy transition for a low-carbon economy, with the objective of investing in renewable energies more EUR 15 billions by 2020.
This is mainly taking place through the creation of responsible funds. BNP Paribas Aqua thus enables savers to invest in the shares of companies operating in the water value chain.
Since its launch 10 years ago, the fund has enjoyed increasing success. This year, BNP Paribas Asset Management launched THEAM Quant Europe Climate Carbon Offset Plan, the first fund that enables institutional investors to offset a significant portion of their investments' emissions.
