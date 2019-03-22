BNP Paribas and the ITF announce the next phase of their long-standing association: focus on women and junior tennis, while ending the ‘BNP Paribas Davis Cup' title sponsorship

BNP Paribas is today the number one partner to tennis worldwide, with a commitment, unrivalled in sport, which goes back all the way to 1973. The Group's support covers all levels and dimensions of the game all over the world, including singles, doubles, team tennis, wheelchair tennis and family tennis, ranging from beginners' training to the top professional tournaments.

Professional Tennis: Official sponsor of the French Open at Roland Garros; title sponsor of the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; title sponsor of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments - the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italian Open) in Rome; partner to the Open 13 (Marseille), the Parc de Lyon Open, the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open and the Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club, London), European Open (Antwerp);

Wheelchair Tennis: BNP Paribas Open de France; BNP Paribas World Team Cup;

Junior & University Tennis and Academies: The Junior Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; The Junior Davis Cup by BNP Paribas; the Master'U BNP Paribas;

Amateur Tennis: Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Family Trophy; also providing support to over 1,000 amateur tournaments around the world through partnerships with more than 20 national tennis federations; also working with dozens of tennis-based charities such as Yannick Noah's charity organization 'Fête le Mur';

Young generations: The 'BNP Paribas Young Talent Team' mentored by French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, in association with the French Tennis Federation; the 'BNP Paribas Mac 1 Team' with John and Patrick McEnroe in the US; the 'BNP Paribas Kids Fête le Mur Team' within French player Yannick Noah's charity organization 'Fête le Mur'.

Having entered into all these partnerships, BNP Paribas set up in 2011 a programme called We Are Tennis, whose purpose is to promote interest in the game of tennis all over the world. The wearetennis.com website and its social network accounts bring together a community of tennis lovers and dedicated fans from all continents who are keen to obtain the latest news from the ATP, WTA and ITF circuits. Furthermore, in 2015 BNP Paribas created the We Are Tennis Fan Academy, which enables fans to express their passion for tennis as never before. BNP Paribas also supports local tennis through crowdfunding campaigns designed to finance projects.

In addition, the Group initiated in 2015 a charity programme called 'Aces of the Heart' to assist young hospital in-patients and their families. The programme seeks to improve the daily lives and reception facilities at children's hospitals and arranges for the children to attend tennis tournaments sponsored by BNP Paribas.