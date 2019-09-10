Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/10 04:54:09 am
43.923 EUR   +0.49%
04:37aBNP PARIBAS : Partners With Fintech Kantox on FX
DJ
04:12aBNP PARIBAS : Crystal Pite, pushing back the frontiers of creation
PU
04:12aBNP PARIBAS : announces strategic partnership with Kantox
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : announces strategic partnership with Kantox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 04:12am EDT

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 73 countries, with more than 196,000 employees, including around 149,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets, International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors.

BNP Paribas employs more than 9,000 people across 10 business lines in the UK. These include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Exane BNP Paribas, Leasing Solutions, Arval, Real Estate (including Strutt & Parker acquired in September 2017), Asset Management, Cardif Pinnacle, Commercial Finance, Personal Finance and Vauxhall Finance. Around half of its employees are in Corporate & Institutional Banking, based in London, while the others are based in various offices across the country, including Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
04:37aBNP PARIBAS : Partners With Fintech Kantox on FX
DJ
04:12aBNP PARIBAS : Crystal Pite, pushing back the frontiers of creation
PU
04:12aBNP PARIBAS : announces strategic partnership with Kantox
PU
09/09BNP PARIBAS : Market Leaders Report 2019 in the UK
PU
09/06FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
09/0530 YEARS OF COMMITMENT TO MICROFINAN : BNP Paribas' key figures
PU
09/05Top banks' first half commodities revenue down 1% - consultancy Coalition
RE
09/05#LITTLEBIGMOVEMENT : read our stories about women entrepreneurs around the world
PU
09/05Big investment banks have worst start to year since 2006
RE
09/04EFFORT TO DISQUALIFY LAWYER PART OF : counsel
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 873 M
EBIT 2019 13 324 M
Net income 2019 7 835 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,04%
P/E ratio 2019 7,07x
P/E ratio 2020 7,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,22x
Capitalization 54 597 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,24  €
Last Close Price 43,71  €
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS10.73%60 375
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.36%368 935
BANK OF AMERICA16.19%266 497
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%266 058
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 300
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%194 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group