BNP Paribas : announces the launch of three new Social Impact Bonds in France

03/07/2019

BNP Paribas, SIB market leader in France

Having provided the financial engineering for more than 50% of the SIBs labelled by the French government and 100% of the SIBs actually signed and launched so far, BNP Paribas is positioned as the leader of this sector in France.

In fact, in the framework of these various projects, BNP Paribas plays the dual role of structurer, that is to say, architect of the system, and in the vast majority of cases also investor, alongside other companies (in particular the Bank of the territories (Caisse des Dépôts)).

BNP Paribas is the only financial institution to offer, to date, this double expertise, due to its privileged position with the various players involved (associations, investors and public authorities), which favours its role of connection and coordination. By ensuring the financial and legal engineering of the first French SIBs, BNP Paribas, in collaboration with the government in particular, is helping to create a standard for this new product.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:37:08 UTC
