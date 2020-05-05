Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas : profit falls 33% on expected loan losses, equity trading hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 01:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris

Profits at BNP Paribas fell by 33.1% in the first-quarter as the coronavirus crisis hit equity trading and prompted the eurozone's biggest bank to set aside more than half a billion of euros in loan provisions.

Net income fell to 1.28 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in the quarter, while revenue fell 2.3% to 10.9 billion euros.

BNP Paribas said it would "amplify the initially planned decrease in operating expenses" and warned that its 2020 net income could be about 15% to 20% lower than in 2019.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
01:18aBNP Paribas profit falls 33% on expected loan losses, equity trading hit
RE
01:12aBNP PARIBAS : profit falls 33% on expected loan losses, equity trading hit
RE
05/04BNP PARIBAS : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
04/30Sabadell's net profit shrinks on coronavirus-related provisions
RE
04/29BNP PARIBAS : quaterly earnings release
04/28EU sets out 'quick fixes' to boost bank lending during pandemic
RE
04/28Santander's profit slides as it sets aside $1.7 billion for COVID-19 loan los..
RE
04/24Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sourc..
RE
04/24FIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
04/24FIRST HAWAIIAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 924 M
EBIT 2020 12 209 M
Net income 2020 4 985 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,15%
P/E ratio 2020 6,93x
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,83x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 35 817 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 43,79  €
Last Close Price 28,68  €
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-48.68%39 403
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group