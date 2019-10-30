BNP Paribas : senior leaders named in OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives and 50 Ally Executives lists

Three executives of BNP Paribas have been recognised in the 2019 lists of OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives, and 50 Ally Executives, published by Yahoo Finance. The lists highlight the industry role models who champion awareness of diversity and LGBT+ support within their organisations.

Group Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé is recognised in the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List, marking three consecutive years, he has featured as a top five ally.



Also recognised in the OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List are:

