BNP PARIBAS

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
BNP Paribas : senior leaders named in OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives and 50 Ally Executives lists

10/30/2019

Three executives of BNP Paribas have been recognised in the 2019 lists of OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives, and 50 Ally Executives, published by Yahoo Finance. The lists highlight the industry role models who champion awareness of diversity and LGBT+ support within their organisations.

Group Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé is recognised in the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List, marking three consecutive years, he has featured as a top five ally.

Also recognised in the OUTstanding 100 LGBT+ Executives List are:

  • Jeffrey Krogh, Managing Director, Corporate Coverage, BNP Paribas, who has been included in the list as an Executive Role Model for seven consecutive years since it was first published.
  • Pippa Dale, Head of Global Markets Roadshows, EMEA, BNP Paribas, who has featured in the list three times.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:51:01 UTC
