BNP Paribas to Outsource APAC Research to Morningstar

By P.R. Venkat



BNP Paribas said it will source its Asia Pacific equity research reports from Morningstar.

Morningstar will provide equity research reports for BNP Paribas in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan in six sectors that include financial, real estate, consumer, and healthcare, BNP Paribas said in a statement.

BNP Paribas will be the exclusive sell-side equities research provider distributing Morningstar's reports to its buy-side clients in the region, it said.

Morningstar's coverage will be for around 150 stocks, according to the statement.

A person familiar with the situation said that some APAC research staff will laid off following the agreement.

