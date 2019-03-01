Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas to cut up to 2,500 jobs at its Belgian bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 12:26pm EST
A BNP Paribas logo is seen outside a bank office in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - BNP Paribas reached an agreement with unions over a plan to cut as many as 2,500 jobs at its Belgian retail banking unit by 2021 as part of an effort to bring down costs.

The bank expects most of the departures at BNP Paribas Fortis to come through attrition and it will offer an early retirement to 800 workers aged 58 and over, said spokesman Valery Halloy. The bank employs 13,000 people in Belgium.

"There will be no unvoluntary layoffs for the next three years," he said. As part of the agreement, the remaining workers accepted to work an additional hour per week.

In Belgium as elsewhere, retail banks are closing down branches as the growth of electronic banking means that fewer people visit local branches.

Cost-cutting has become an even more pressing issue for traditional retail banks with the arrival of new online banks who offer real-time and dirt-cheap services.

BNP Paribas Fortis dominates the local market with one of the densest branch networks in Belgium and needs to align its costs to its main competitors, KBC Groep and the local unit of ING, Halloy said.

Fortis has reduced the number of its branches to 678 from 938 between 2012 and 2018, according to BNP Paribas documents.

The headcount cut will involve jobs at all levels, not only in branches, he added.

The negotiations for this agreement were more tense than for previous similar deals in the past as the bank intends to cut its payroll by a wider margin, SETCA union general secretary Jean-Michel Cappoen said.

"The bank has cut around 400 jobs per year with the previous plans, this time it was a lot more," Cappoen said.

The bank's goal is to eventually reduce its staff to 10,000, he said.

Spokesman Halloy declined to confirm the figure.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

By Inti Landauro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.36% 44.895 Real-time Quote.14.14%
ING GROEP 0.34% 11.672 Delayed Quote.23.61%
KBC GROUPE -1.14% 64.38 Delayed Quote.14.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
12:26pBNP Paribas to cut up to 2,500 jobs at its Belgian bank
RE
07:47aBNP PARIBAS : #19-474 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B..
AQ
05:58aBNP Paribas Sells 9.2% Stake in SBI Life Insurance
DJ
02:21aBNP PARIBAS : Sale of SBI Life shares by BNP Paribas Group
PU
02/28BNP PARIBAS : Fortis to cut between 800 and 1,000 jobs - Les Echos
RE
02/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-470 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by BNP Paribas Issuanc..
AQ
02/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-469 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B..
AQ
02/28BNP PARIBAS : #19-468 Listing of Mini future issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
AQ
02/28FIRST HAWAIIAN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/27BNP PARIBAS : #19-453 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuan..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 526 M
EBIT 2019 12 956 M
Net income 2019 7 255 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,57%
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 56 310 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,0 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS14.14%64 024
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.72%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%298 120
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%238 842
WELLS FARGO8.29%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.