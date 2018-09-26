Log in
ChangeNOW: Positive Impact entrepreneurs meet at STATION F

09/26/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

Positive-impact finance contributes to at least 3 of the sustainable development pillars: economic, environmental and social.

As a creator of sustainable financial products and a partner for social entrepreneurs around the world, BNP Paribas has made positive banking one of the keys to its long-term growth strategy.

Positive-impact financing and investments form the 1st axis of the Economic Responsibility pillar in the Group's CSR policy. BNP Paribas thereby commits to supporting the economy in an ethical manner, and focuses on implementing processes that combine 'innovation' and 'positive impact', for example the Social Impact Bond, a new financial tool to make an impact on society.

Among the various conferences, you will be able to hear Jean-Laurent Bonnafé's speech, Director and CEO of BNP Paribas, as well talks from various BNP Paribas experts:

Friday, 28 September 2018:

  • Sequence 'Sustainable Energy' at 1:30pm : Intervention of Laurence Pessez, Head of CSR at the BNP Paribas Group, round table
  • Sequence 'Positive impact needs creative finance' at 2:45pm : Intervention of Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Director and CEO of BNP Paribas

Saturday, 29 September 2018:

  • Sequence 'Refugee - the new citizenship' at 10am : Intervention of Raphaèle Leroy, Director of Company Engagement at BNP Paribas Retail Banking in France

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:50:01 UTC
