Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese stock markets ride on earnings' optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a face mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai

As Chinese firms return to work after a pandemic lockdown faster than their peers worldwide and the government ramps up economic stimulus, the mainland has become the only major market where investors expect earnings to grow this year.

China's bounce from the COVID-19 outbreak, coupled with expectations for resurgent consumer demand, has seen Shanghai's stock markets outperforming global ones.

The main Shanghai index lost more than 13% between mid-January and mid-March but has pared losses since to be down 6.4% this year, versus a 10% average decline in world stocks <.MIWO00000PUS>.

(Graphic: YTD price performance -

)

Mainland factories and offices have been reopening since April after months of lockdown to contain the virus that first emerged in the country in December. Other countries are mostly still locked down or barely easing restrictions.

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter but has since shown signs of recovery after a spate of government stimulus measures, including cuts in interest rates and bank reserve requirements, more fiscal spending and subsidies.

(Graphic: China's slowing economy crippled by coronavirus - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/azgpobrnxvd/China's%20slowing%20economy%20crippled%20by%20coronavirus.jpg)

Downgrades to Chinese company earnings' estimates are the smallest among the 12 largest world economies, according to calculations based on Refinitiv data. So far this year, their earnings per share estimates are down 11.7% for 2020 and 8.4% for 2021.

Chinese companies are estimated to post 1.74% EPS growth in 2020, according to the calculations, the only country among those 12 being able to post any net income growth in 2020.

(Graphic: Estimated EPS growth -

)

"We have seen the industrial sector get back to normal with almost 100% capacity utilisation," said Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "In the rest of the world, normalisation has yet to begin."

(Graphic: EPS estimate change -

)

Analysts at Societe Generale said the relatively modest earnings downgrades for China, compared with other Asian and emerging markets, signalled "a risk of irrational exuberance" and expectations of continued stimulus to reflate the economy.

Still, barring sectors such as utilities and banking, investors expect robust growth in dividends in the consumer and technology sectors, premised on Beijing's drive to look inwards for growth and promote self-sufficiency.

"Chinese banks could post flat or even falling profits this year, so the choice is still to boost domestic consumption," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Company. "Next, the country will further loosen restrictions on consumption and could allow consumers more leverage."

(Graphic: China sector-wise DPS growth -

)

Foreign investors, too, have returned to China's A-share markets after some heavy selling in March, encouraged by Beijing's efforts to open up and reform its financial markets.

(Graphic: Foreigners turn net buyers of China's A-share market -

)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Kim Coghill; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
05/28Chinese stock markets ride on earnings' optimism
RE
05/28U.S. judge orders 15 banks to face big investors' currency rigging lawsuit
RE
05/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
05/28BNP PARIBAS : The Value of Capital Markets to the UK Economy report
PU
05/28U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Jobless Claims Fall
DJ
05/28U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
DJ
05/28U.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/28U.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/28U.S. Stock Futures Signal Pause in Week's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/28Global Stocks Mostly Rise; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41 312 M 45 751 M 45 751 M
Net income 2020 5 373 M 5 951 M 5 951 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 42 085 M 46 529 M 46 607 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 199 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 42,34 €
Last Close Price 33,70 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-36.22%46 272
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%308 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%248 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%225 392
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%197 406
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%132 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group