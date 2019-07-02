Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities business - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Deutsche Bank headquarters are pictured in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has held talks with Citigroup Inc , BNP Paribas and others over the possible sale of parts of its equities business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Deutsche Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said in May that he planned to make cutbacks to the bank's investment banking and trading operations to appease investors unhappy about its underperformance. Shares in the German lender hit a record low last month.

Sources told Reuters last month that Deutsche plans to cut the size of its U.S. equities business, leaving only a skeleton operation to service corporate and high-net-worth clients. The business has struggled to compete with Wall Street rivals.

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Reuters reported in May that Deutsche's prime brokerage services, which serves hedge funds, would be a key focus of the cutbacks.

Deutsche is also planning to set up a separate unit, or "bad bank," to house toxic assets worth up to 50 billion euros ($56 billion). Deutsche Bank's supervisory board is expected to meet on July 7 to finalise its plans.

The unit is expected to hold mainly long-dated derivatives, sources familiar with the matter say. Those assets have been a burden on the bank's capital position since tougher rules were introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Deutsche wants to wind down the assets or sell them. However, it may struggle to find other banks willing to take them on, analysts say, though they say private equity buyers could be interested in taking them at a deep discount.

"I think it's possible buyers could emerge but Deutsche would have to take a mighty big write-down," said David Hendler, an independent analyst at New York-based Viola Risk Advisors.

The discussions could involve Deutsche employees moving to one or more other banks alongside client balances, systems and derivative positions, some held by Deutsche Bank to offset bets taken by its clients, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

No agreements have been reached in the talks involving multiple parties, the report said.

(Editing by Maju Samuel and Dan Grebler)

By Soundarya J and Matt Scuffham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.52% 41.865 Real-time Quote.6.61%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.42% 70.44 Delayed Quote.35.88%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.04% 6.752 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
06:10pDeutsche Bank held talks with Citi, BNP on shedding chunk of equities busines..
RE
02:17pDeutsche Bank Looks to Shed Big Chunk of Wall Street Presence -- Update
DJ
01:28pDeutsche Bank Looks to Shed Big Chunk of Wall Street Presence
DJ
06:12aFrance names banks to work on privatisation of FDJ lottery firm
RE
04:08aDREAM UP IN MADRID : Young people from the Fundación Balia por la Infancia dance..
PU
07/01SUPPORT FOR MICRO-ENTREPRENEURS : What can banks do?
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS : FrenchFounders and BNP Paribas Wealth Management form a strategic ..
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS : How are BNP Paribas and its partners helping refugees in Europe st..
PU
06/27Swiss Re's ReAssure Group Prices IPO at 280P-330P
DJ
06/26#JAZZPORTRAITS : Airelle Besson, multi-talented trumpeter
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 680 M
EBIT 2019 13 287 M
Net income 2019 7 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,15%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 52 206 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 53,6  €
Last Close Price 41,9  €
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS6.61%59 380
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%368 721
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.91%296 320
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%279 731
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%217 545
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%214 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About