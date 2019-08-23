Log in
BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Deutsche Bank to transfer up to 800 to BNP in prime brokerage deal

08/23/2019 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche bank is seen in Hong Kong

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - A deal in the works for BNP Paribas to assume the prime brokerage operations of Deutsche Bank will involve the transfer of up to 800 people, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank said in July it had struck a preliminary agreement with BNP covering the business that serves hedge funds as part of its 7.4 billion euro ($8.2 billion) overhaul, but details on personnel and the timing of any final deal were being hammered out.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the agreement may be finalised in coming weeks, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

BNP and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank, which has said it aimed to conclude the effort this year, is eager to clinch a deal sooner rather than later to "provide continuity of service" to its clients.

Some clients have already left Deutsche in the meantime and Barclays is looking to take on a $20 billion portion of Deutsche's prime brokerage business, sources told Reuters last month.

Hedge fund clients have balances of close to $200 billion with Deutsche.

Most of the staff affected are based in London and New York. A successful deal with BNP will mean Deutsche won't have to pay redundancy for those individuals as it seeks to shed around 18,000 from its payroll globally.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Inti Landauro in Paris; Editing by Michelle Martin and David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.01% 140.72 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
BNP PARIBAS 0.16% 41.015 Real-time Quote.3.71%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.31% 6.489 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 935 M
EBIT 2019 13 339 M
Net income 2019 7 803 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,51%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61x
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 51 137 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,61  €
Last Close Price 40,94  €
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS3.71%56 699
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.37%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA9.29%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.00%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
