Dream Up: looking back at 3 projects from 2018-2019

Dream up

Created in 2015, this international programme was renewed for three years in 2018. It promotes the education of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through the practice of an artistic activity. A total of 30 organisations receive support in 29 countries.

The programme works in several countries where BNP Paribas operates and has benefitted some 30,000 disadvantaged young people over three years with over 1,500 workshops, shows and artistic creations in dance, theatre, music and the visual arts.