BNP PARIBAS (BNP) FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/30 05:20:37 am
44.813 EUR   +1.41%
04:53aDREAM UP : looking back at 3 projects from 2018-2019
PU
09/27BNP PARIBAS : Darfur Victims Tie BNP Paribas to Regime
DJ
09/26Its leash lengthened, China's yuan flirts with trade war role
RE
News 
News Summary

Dream Up: looking back at 3 projects from 2018-2019

09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Dream up

Created in 2015, this international programme was renewed for three years in 2018. It promotes the education of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through the practice of an artistic activity. A total of 30 organisations receive support in 29 countries.

The programme works in several countries where BNP Paribas operates and has benefitted some 30,000 disadvantaged young people over three years with over 1,500 workshops, shows and artistic creations in dance, theatre, music and the visual arts.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 900 M
EBIT 2019 13 413 M
Net income 2019 7 855 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,98%
P/E ratio 2019 7,18x
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,24x
Capitalization 55 196 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 51,83  €
Last Close Price 44,19  €
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS11.94%60 430
