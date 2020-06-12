Log in
BNP Paribas BNP FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
06/12 07:07:35 am
35.79 EUR   +2.99%
06:56aFormer Coastal Oil execs charged in $340 million scheme to cheat banks
RE
04:20aU.S. Stock Futures Rally Following Sharp Selloff
DJ
02:37aGlobal Stocks Follow U.S. Markets Lower
DJ
Former Coastal Oil execs charged in $340 million scheme to cheat banks

06/12/2020 | 06:56am EDT

Two former employees of Singapore marine fuel firm Coastal Oil were charged on Friday for allegedly being involved in a series of offences to cheat eight banks of more than $340 million.

Singaporeans Ong Ah Huat and Huang Peishi were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to cheat and forgery in transactions involving HSBC, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas, DBS, OCBC, Bank of Communications, China Merchant Bank and Rabobank, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Singapore police said in a statement that a former chief finance officer and treasury manager had allegedly created fictitious sales contracts and invoices to obtain financing between July 2017 and December 2018.

The statement did not name the company or the accused but a spokesman said the pair were charged on Friday morning.

Ong and Huang could not be reached for comment. Coastal Oil filed for liquidation in 2018 and could not be reached.

Each offence of cheating or forgery carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while additional charges brought against the pair of abetting the entering of an arrangement to facilitate the benefits of criminal conduct carries a fine of up to S$500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD. -1.83% 4.83 End-of-day quote.-12.82%
BNP PARIBAS 2.43% 35.625 Real-time Quote.-34.22%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.33% 380.35 Delayed Quote.-36.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.73% 38.58 Delayed Quote.-37.33%
STANDARD CHARTERED 3.79% 428.2 Delayed Quote.-41.89%
WTI 1.74% 36.24 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 42 761 M 48 422 M 48 422 M
Net income 2020 5 373 M 6 085 M 6 085 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Yield 2020 4,46%
Capitalization 43 403 M 49 422 M 49 148 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 199 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 42,47 €
Last Close Price 34,75 €
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-34.22%49 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%258 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.47%207 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.69%203 426
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.01%135 430
