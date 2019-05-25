French Open 2019: BNP Paribas and Roland-Garros shine the spotlight on N°1 Court, BNP Paribas continues to help develop the younger generation of tennis players

BNP Paribas is today the number one partner to tennis worldwide, with a commitment, unrivalled in sport, which goes back all the way to 1973. The Group's support covers all levels and dimensions of the game all over the world, including singles, doubles, team tennis, wheelchair tennis and family tennis, ranging from beginners' training to the top professional tournaments.

Professional Tennis: Official sponsor of the French Open at Roland Garros; title sponsor of the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; title sponsor of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments - the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italian Open) in Rome; partner to the Open 13 (Marseille), the Parc de Lyon Open, the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open and the Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club, London), European Open (Anvers);

Wheelchair Tennis: BNP Paribas Open de France; BNP Paribas World Team Cup;

Junior & University Tennis and Academies: The Junior Davis Cup by BNP Paribas and Junior Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; the Master'U BNP Paribas;

Amateur Tennis: Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Family Trophy; also providing support to over 1,000 amateur tournaments around the world, as well as being the mainspring of a number of ground-breaking social projects linked to tennis, through partnerships with more than 20 national tennis federations and working in tandem with dozens of tennis-based charities such as the charity organisation Fête le Mur founded and chaired by Yannick Noah

The younger generation: the 'BNP Paribas Young Talent Team', in association with the French Tennis Federation and mentored by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga; the 'BNP Paribas Mac 1 Team', with John and Patrick McEnroe in the United States; and the 'BNP Paribas Kids Fête le Mur Team', with Yannick Noah's Fête le Mur charity organisation.

Tennis e-sport: 'Roland-Garros e-Series by BNP Paribas', an e-sport tournament played all over the world as part of the 'Tennis World Tour' - Roland-Garros Edition' video game.

Having entered into all these partnerships, BNP Paribas set up in 2011 a programme called We Are Tennis, whose purpose is to promote interest in the game of tennis all over the world. The wearetennis.com website and its social network accounts bring together a community of tennis lovers and dedicated fans from all continents who are keen to obtain the latest news from the ATP, WTA and ITF circuits. Furthermore, in 2015 BNP Paribas created the We Are Tennis Fan Academy, which enables fans to express their passion for tennis as never before. BNP Paribas also supports local tennis through crowdfunding campaigns designed to finance projects.

In addition, the Group initiated in 2015 a charity programme called 'Aces of the Heart', whose aim is to help improve the reception facilities and daily lives of children who are in-patients at paediatric hospitals. The programme also arranges for the hospitalised children to watch tennis tournaments sponsored by BNP Paribas.