BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/20 01:13:47 pm
42.463 EUR   +0.53%
GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

02/20/2019 | 12:46pm EST

Paris, Wednesday 20th February 2019

Dividend payment date

The BNP Paribas Group informs that the date proposed by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting for the payment of the dividend on the 2018 financial year results, has been set on Friday
31st May 2019 (ex-dividend date: Wednesday 29th May 2019)1.

[1] Subject to the approval of the AGM on 23 May 2019.

About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reachIt has a presence in 72 countries, with more than 202,600 employees, of which almost 155,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail-banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance.
In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the European leader in consumer lending.
BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

Press contacts
Coralie France-Savin   coralie.francesavin@bnpparibas.com   +33 6 86 89 57 48
Hacina Habchi   hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com   +33 7 61 97 65 20



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GROUPE BNP PARIBAS via Globenewswire
