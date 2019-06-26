Log in
BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
#JazzPortraits: Airelle Besson, multi-talented trumpeter

06/26/2019

Airelle Besson is not short of inspiration in her compositions and likes to vary the formats: from duet to quartet or even orchestra, she multiplies projects with some of the jazz scene's most promising musicians.

Alongside globetrotting cellist Vincent Ségal, she combines the strings she loves with winds - the trumpeter was actually a violinist at first - for an ideal duet. Both alternate between their own compositions and flamboyant covers.

Airelle Besson combines her trumpet with the sensitive sounds of Lionel Suarez's accordion. The artists demonstrate a very natural simplicity much appreciated by the audience, and their virtuosity offers a moving musical experience.

Discover Lionel Suarez's project with Airelle Besson

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:06:03 UTC
