Microfinance at BNP Paribas: 30 years on, what are the challenges?

Many Bank entities are involved in this initiative in addition to the CSR department, which has been analysing, coordinating and managing our microfinance activities since 2012. Because we have a variety of business lines, we can provide MFIs with the financing they need to operate on a day-to-day basis.

One example of this is the CIB (Corporate & Investment Banking) segment, which grants bank loans to MFIs in many countries, including India, South Africa, Brazil, the United States and Vietnam. In terms of direct financing, the Bank can also play a role by investing in the MFIs. In such cases it's primarily the BNP Paribas Principal Investment teams that work alongside the CSR department.

Elsewhere, BNP Paribas indirectly finances microloans by offering its employees and customers solidarity savings products, which are partly invested in MFIs. This is the case with BNP Paribas Asset Management, the Group's asset management subsidiary, whose funds such as BNP Paribas Social Business France and the Multipar Solidaire range allow retail customers, employees and institutional investors to make their savings more meaningful! BNP Paribas Wealth Management also offers this same type of commitment, for example through the Obli Etheis funds.

As for corporate philanthropy, the BNP Paribas Foundation and French Retail Bankingdeploy microloans in disadvantaged neighborhoods in French cities. As a complement to this initiative, the 'Volunteer Coordination' team, in conjunction with the Group Human Resources department, puts MFIs in touch with employees or retirees wishing to offer their skills to the microfinance sector.

Obviously there is plenty more to add to the list. The power of a Group such as ours is that we have a broad range of expertise on which to draw in order to develop the field, and we've been doing this for 30 years.