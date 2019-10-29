One Young World 2019: world summit for young leaders of the future

One Young World (OYW) is the annual summit for young leaders of the future. Each year, since 2009, thousands of young people (aged 18 to 30) participate in this global event where they can make their concerns, opinions and solutions be known and taken into account by governments, companies and economic and social stakeholders who are attending.

Top-level consultants and celebrities are invited each year to join the young leaders, lead discussions and give them food for thought.

After the summit, the young delegates who attended officially become 'Ambassadors of One Young World'. They then get involved in concrete actions to change the world, whether in the organisation where they work, by starting up their own social-purpose enterprise, in an association, or any other social- or political-support initiative.