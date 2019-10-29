One Young World 2019: world summit for young leaders of the future

Log in
10/29/2019

One Young World (OYW) is the annual summit for young leaders of the future. Each year, since 2009, thousands of young people (aged 18 to 30) participate in this global event where they can make their concerns, opinions and solutions be known and taken into account by governments, companies and economic and social stakeholders who are attending.

Top-level consultants and celebrities are invited each year to join the young leaders, lead discussions and give them food for thought.

After the summit, the young delegates who attended officially become 'Ambassadors of One Young World'. They then get involved in concrete actions to change the world, whether in the organisation where they work, by starting up their own social-purpose enterprise, in an association, or any other social- or political-support initiative.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 922 M
EBIT 2019 13 239 M
Net income 2019 7 781 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86x
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 59 993 M
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,42  €
Last Close Price 48,03  €
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS21.67%66 570
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.10%404 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.73%289 084
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%288 869
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.09%220 501
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 498
