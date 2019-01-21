Podcast "Macro Waves": 3 episodes to understand the challenges of globalization

'Macro Waves' dedicates its third issue to globalization. What made globalization possible? What were the drivers of globalization and the challenges it faces today? What are the consequences of growing bilateralism and uncertainty for trade, capital flows? And finally, William De Vijlder discusses three levels of globalization sustainability: inclusion, environment, financial stability - major challenges for economic policy.



3 episodes of insights and pointers by William De Vijlder in series of podcast 'Macro Waves'.