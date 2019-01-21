Log in
BNP PARIBAS (BNP)
Podcast "Macro Waves": 3 episodes to understand the challenges of globalization

01/21/2019 | 11:44am EST

'Macro Waves' dedicates its third issue to globalization. What made globalization possible? What were the drivers of globalization and the challenges it faces today? What are the consequences of growing bilateralism and uncertainty for trade, capital flows? And finally, William De Vijlder discusses three levels of globalization sustainability: inclusion, environment, financial stability - major challenges for economic policy.

3 episodes of insights and pointers by William De Vijlder in series of podcast 'Macro Waves'.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:43:09 UTC
