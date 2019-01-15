Log in
BNP PARIBAS
Sources Say S&P Derivative Trades Cost BNP Paribas $80 Million -- Bloomberg

01/15/2019 | 07:09pm EST

-- France's largest bank, BNP Paribas SA, is said to have lost $80 million from derivative trades tied to the S&P 500 Index, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

-- The bank's head of U.S. index trading, Antoine Lours, hasn't returned to the bank from his Christmas vacation yet, the report said.

-- Mr. Lours didn't respond to a request for comment sent to his LinkedIn account and a spokesman for BNP Paribas declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-15/bnp-said-to-lose-80-million-on-s-p-500-linked-derivative-trades

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplification

This article was corrected at 0013 GMT to reflect the correct source of this story as Bloomberg. The original version of this article incorrectly said it was Reuters .
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.18% 41.695 Real-time Quote.5.43%
BNP PARIBAS SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 24065.59 Delayed Quote.2.50%
NASDAQ 100 1.97% 6669.638 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 7023.8344 Delayed Quote.4.08%
S&P 500 1.07% 2610.3 Delayed Quote.3.02%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 047 M
EBIT 2018 12 442 M
Net income 2018 7 542 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,02
P/E ratio 2019 6,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 52 017 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 60,6 €
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.43%59 687
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
