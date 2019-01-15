Sources Say S&P Derivative Trades Cost BNP Paribas $80 Million -- Bloomberg

-- France's largest bank, BNP Paribas SA, is said to have lost $80 million from derivative trades tied to the S&P 500 Index, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

-- The bank's head of U.S. index trading, Antoine Lours, hasn't returned to the bank from his Christmas vacation yet, the report said.

-- Mr. Lours didn't respond to a request for comment sent to his LinkedIn account and a spokesman for BNP Paribas declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-15/bnp-said-to-lose-80-million-on-s-p-500-linked-derivative-trades

Corrections & Amplification

This article was corrected at 0013 GMT to reflect the correct source of this story as Bloomberg. The original version of this article incorrectly said it was Reuters .