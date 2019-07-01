Support for micro-entrepreneurs: What can banks do?

Forging partnerships to encourage entrepreneurship

Although micro-entrepreneurs have a thousand faces (professional retraining, reintegration into the labour market, etc.), they all have to find ways of financing themselves. This is why we have such a wide range of partnerships, so we can meet each micro-entrepreneur on their home ground so to speak.

In France, we are working with iconic players in the business sectors with the most micro-entrepreneurs. The partnership between Uber and BNP Paribas Personal Finance around a model specifically for vehicle acquisition is one illustration of that.

We have also set up a line of credit for Adie (Association for the right to Economic Initiative), which helps people distanced from the labour market to create businesses. In 2016, we developed with this Association a Social Impact Contract, to support people living in remote rural areas in their professional reintegration and business creation projects.