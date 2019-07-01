Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Support for micro-entrepreneurs: What can banks do?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT

Forging partnerships to encourage entrepreneurship

Although micro-entrepreneurs have a thousand faces (professional retraining, reintegration into the labour market, etc.), they all have to find ways of financing themselves. This is why we have such a wide range of partnerships, so we can meet each micro-entrepreneur on their home ground so to speak.

In France, we are working with iconic players in the business sectors with the most micro-entrepreneurs. The partnership between Uber and BNP Paribas Personal Finance around a model specifically for vehicle acquisition is one illustration of that.

We have also set up a line of credit for Adie (Association for the right to Economic Initiative), which helps people distanced from the labour market to create businesses. In 2016, we developed with this Association a Social Impact Contract, to support people living in remote rural areas in their professional reintegration and business creation projects.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
10:55aSUPPORT FOR MICRO-ENTREPRENEURS : What can banks do?
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS : FrenchFounders and BNP Paribas Wealth Management form a strategic ..
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS : How are BNP Paribas and its partners helping refugees in Europe st..
PU
06/27Swiss Re's ReAssure Group Prices IPO at 280P-330P
DJ
06/26#JAZZPORTRAITS : Airelle Besson, multi-talented trumpeter
PU
06/26BNP PARIBAS AND MICROFINANCE : 30 years later...
PU
06/25THE BANKING JOBS : CTO - Artificial Intelligence Lab BNP Paribas CIB
PU
06/20BNP PARIBAS : announces new appointments in its Nordic division to support its g..
PU
06/20BNP PARIBAS : South Korea, the Miracle on the Han River
PU
06/19USER EXPERIENCE : Supporting all our clients in their life projects
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 43 680 M
EBIT 2019 13 287 M
Net income 2019 7 430 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,17x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,17x
Capitalization 52 081 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 53,6  €
Last Close Price 41,8  €
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS5.80%59 366
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.34%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%233 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.69%212 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About