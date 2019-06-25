The banking jobs : CTO - Artificial Intelligence Lab BNP Paribas CIB

How would you explain your job to children ?
I would say that I am like a teacher. My role is to teach computers to perform operations currently reserved for human beings. I teach them, for example, to recognize an image, read and understand a text, or answer a question. In fact, the Lab is a kind of elementary school (or Pre-K!).
What is your morning routine when you arrive at the office?
First, I choose a desk with the best view of the outside, because it is very important for me to see a piece of nature when I work. Then I take a coffee and once awake, I catch-up with my colleagues.
Sandwich or canteen?
I love going to the canteen, the value is just extraordinary! If you have the opportunity, I recommend giving it a shot…
Personal office or open-space?
It depends. I use my personal desktop when I work from home. However, when I am in the office, I use the open-space and take advantage of the freedom offered by the flex office to choose a desk 'with view', either of the sheep in the meadow or the ducks in the canal.
