Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The banking jobs : CTO - Artificial Intelligence Lab BNP Paribas CIB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:27am EDT

How would you explain your job to children ?

I would say that I am like a teacher. My role is to teach computers to perform operations currently reserved for human beings. I teach them, for example, to recognize an image, read and understand a text, or answer a question. In fact, the Lab is a kind of elementary school (or Pre-K!).

What is your morning routine when you arrive at the office?

First, I choose a desk with the best view of the outside, because it is very important for me to see a piece of nature when I work. Then I take a coffee and once awake, I catch-up with my colleagues.

Sandwich or canteen?

I love going to the canteen, the value is just extraordinary! If you have the opportunity, I recommend giving it a shot…

Personal office or open-space?

It depends. I use my personal desktop when I work from home. However, when I am in the office, I use the open-space and take advantage of the freedom offered by the flex office to choose a desk 'with view', either of the sheep in the meadow or the ducks in the canal.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
04:27aTHE BANKING JOBS : CTO - Artificial Intelligence Lab BNP Paribas CIB
PU
06/20BNP PARIBAS : announces new appointments in its Nordic division to support its g..
PU
06/20BNP PARIBAS : South Korea, the Miracle on the Han River
PU
06/19USER EXPERIENCE : Supporting all our clients in their life projects
PU
06/18Trade tensions kick Asian business confidence to 10-year low - Thomson Reuter..
RE
06/18BNP PARIBAS : BGL BNP Paribas, 100 years of history
PU
06/14Swiss Re's ReAssure Confirms London Listing Plans
DJ
06/12BNP PARIBAS : Exane BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas CIB conducted a study in April 2..
PU
06/11CREDIT MARKETS : Ukraine to Issue Bond Denominated in Euros -- WSJ
DJ
06/10Ukraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 761 M
EBIT 2019 12 892 M
Net income 2019 7 474 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,33%
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 50 942 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 53,1 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS3.26%57 400
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.11%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%214 502
WELLS FARGO1.76%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About