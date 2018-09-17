Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS (BNP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

‘BNP Paribas Young Talent Team’: first ten young tennis players announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

BNP Paribas is today the number one partner to tennis worldwide, with a commitment, unrivalled in sport, which goes back all the way to 1973. The Group's support covers all levels and dimensions of the game all over the world, including singles, doubles, team tennis, wheelchair tennis and family tennis, ranging from beginners' training to the top professional tournaments.

  • Professional Tennis: Official sponsor of the French Open at Roland Garros; title sponsor of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas and the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; title sponsor of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments - the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Italian Open) in Rome; title sponsor of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore; the Open 13 (Marseille), the Moselle Open, the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open and the Fever-Tree Championships (Queen's Club, London)
  • Exhibition Tennis: The BNP Paribas Showdown in New York City
  • Wheelchair Tennis: BNP Paribas Open de France; BNP Paribas World Team Cup
  • Junior & University Tennis and Academies: The Junior Davis Cup by BNP Paribas and Junior Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; the Master'U BNP Paribas; the BNP Paribas Cup; the BNP Paribas National Tennis Academy of Dublin (Ireland)
  • Amateur Tennis: Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Family Trophy; providing support to over 1,000 amateur tournaments around the world through partnerships with more than 20 national tennis federations; also working with dozens of tennis-based charities such as Yannick Noah's charity organisation 'Fête le mur'; as well as being the mainspring of a number of ground-breaking social projects linked to tennis.

Having entered into all these partnerships, BNP Paribas set up in 2011 a programme called We Are Tennis, whose purpose is to promote interest in the game of tennis all over the world. The wearetennis.com website and its social network accounts bring together a community of tennis lovers and dedicated fans from all continents who are keen to obtain the latest news from the ATP, WTA and ITF circuits. In addition, in 2015 BNP Paribas created the We Are Tennis Fan Academy, which enables fans to express their passion for tennis as never before. BNP Paribas also supports local tennis through crowdfunding campaigns designed to finance projects. Also in 2015, the Group initiated a charity programme called 'Aces of the Heart' to assist young hospital in-patients and their families. The programme seeks to improve the daily lives and reception facilities at children's hospitals and arranges for the children to attend tennis tournaments sponsored by BNP Paribas.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 11:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS
01:18p&LSQUO;BNP PARIBAS YOUNG TALENT TEAM : first ten young tennis players announced
PU
09/15BNP PARIBAS : Omaha Men Sentenced for Bank Robbery
AQ
09/14First Hawaiian Bank debuts Alexa voice banking
AQ
09/13BNP PARIBAS : #18-1642 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by BNP Paribas Issuan..
AQ
09/12BNP PARIBAS : #18-1641 Listing of Knock out warrant issued by BNP Paribas Issuan..
AQ
09/12BNP PARIBAS : #18-1640 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance ..
AQ
09/11First Hawaiian Bank says "Aloha" to Alexa voice banking
AQ
09/11BNP PARIBAS : #18-1629 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by BNP Paribas Issuance ..
AQ
09/11BNP PARIBAS : #18-1628 Listing of Mini future issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V..
AQ
09/11DANSATHON : the first international hackathon created by the BNP Paribas Foundat..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS IPO : Not Expensive, But Quite Risky 
08/29BNP Paribas to pay $90M penalty to settle ISDAFIX case with the CFTC 
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/20Watch These 4 Indicators For Signs Of Distress In Turkey 
08/13On Monday, Cold Turkey 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 513 M
EBIT 2018 12 639 M
Net income 2018 7 644 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,98%
P/E ratio 2018 8,53
P/E ratio 2019 8,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 64 415 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 68,1 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-17.20%74 879
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.