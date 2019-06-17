Log in
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA

(BGZ)
BNP Paribas Bank Polska : Conclusion of the Facility Letter Agreement

06/17/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

Conclusion of the Facility Letter Agreement

current report no. 18/2019

date: 17 June 2019

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby announces that on 17 June 2019, the Bank as the borrower concluded with BNP Paribas SA in Paris entered into the Register of Commerce and Companies (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés de Paris) under no 662 042 449 as the lender - the Facility Letter Agreement ("the Agreement").

Under the Agreement, the lender shall grant a credit facility to the Bank up to EUR 500 million, i.e. the equivalent of almost PLN 2,128 million at the National Bank of Poland (NBP) midrate as of 14 June 2019 (EUR 1 = PLN 4.2554) with the purpose to finance the factoring activity conducted by the Bank.

In case of concluding an agreement for the sale of the organized part of the enterprise to conduct the factoring activity, about which the Bank informed in current reports no. 14/2019 dated 5 June 2019 and no. 16/2019 dated 14 June 2019, the rights and obligations resulting from the concluded Agreement shall be transferred to BGŻ BNP Paribas Faktoring sp. z o.o. in Warsaw.

The credit facility may be drawn in PLN or in other currencies specified in the Agreement. Its final maturity date is set at 1 July 2024. The interest rate will be equal to reference rate plus margin. The terms of the Agreement do not differ from market standards.

Legal basis

Art. 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

1

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:48:03 UTC
