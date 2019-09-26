Log in
BNP Paribas Bank Polska : Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 2Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

09/26/2019 | 09:23am EDT

Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 2Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

current report no. 28/2019

date: 26 September 2019

With reference to the current report no. 24/2019 dated 29 August 2019 the Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby announces that the Bank received a decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("KNF") dated 25 September 2019 on the consent for recognition of a stand-alone net profit for period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 in the amount of PLN 243,972,498.60 (two hundred forty three million nine hundred seventy two thousand four hundred and ninety eight zlotys and sixty groszy) as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital as well as a decision dated 25 September 2019 on the consent for recognition of consolidated net profit for period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 in the amount of PLN 217,059,983.56 (two hundred seventeen million fifty nine thousand nine hundred eighty three zlotys and fifty six groszy) as a part of Common Equity Tier I capital on a consolidated level.

Recognition of the 2Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital will improve: Common Equity Tier I ratio (CET I) and Tier I capital ratio calculated on a stand-alone basis by 0.30 pp as well as stand-alone Total capital ratio (TCR) by 0.31 pp based on data as at 30 June 2019. Ratios calculated on a consolidated basis will increase by 0.26 pp.

Legal basis

Article 17, item 1 of the MAR Regulation

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 13:22:00 UTC
