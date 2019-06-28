Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA    BGZ   PLBGZ0000010

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA

(BGZ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas Bank Polska : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. held on 27 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. held on 27 June 2019

current report no. 21/2019

date: 28 June 2019

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby submits the list of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank (the "OGM") held on 27 June 2019.

Shareholders:

  1. BNP Paribas SA- 95,360,238 votes, which represents 64.69% of the total number of votes and 68.95% of votes at the OGM;
  2. BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV- 35,490,226 votes, which represents 24.07% of the total number of votes and 25.66% of votes at the OGM.

Legal basis

Article 70, item 3 of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and Conditions of Financial Instruments Introduction into an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 512).

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
10:01aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total ..
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting of..
PU
06/27BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board of ..
PU
06/17BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Conclusion of the Facility Letter Agreement
PU
06/14BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : The resolution of the Supervisory Board of BNP Paribas..
PU
06/14BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Supplementing the draft resolution of the Ordinary Gen..
PU
06/10BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authorit..
PU
06/05BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : The Resolution of the Management Board on the sale and..
PU
05/29BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : S.A. convenes the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
04/18BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 4 267 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 9 405 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,3  PLN
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Przemyslaw Gdanski Chairman-Management Board
Józef Wancer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Bauc Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefaan Decraene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA23.20%2 514
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.49%353 023
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.72%294 793
BANK OF AMERICA13.27%268 226
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.33%215 859
WELLS FARGO-0.61%208 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About