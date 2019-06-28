BNP Paribas Bank Polska : List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. held on 27 June 2019

List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. held on 27 June 2019

current report no. 21/2019

date: 28 June 2019

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby submits the list of shareholders holding at least 5% of the total number of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of the Bank (the "OGM") held on 27 June 2019.

Shareholders:

BNP Paribas SA - 95,360,238 votes, which represents 64.69% of the total number of votes and 68.95% of votes at the OGM; BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV - 35,490,226 votes, which represents 24.07% of the total number of votes and 25.66% of votes at the OGM.

Legal basis

Article 70, item 3 of the Act dated 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and Conditions of Financial Instruments Introduction into an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 512).