BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.

(BGZ)
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Amendment Agreement to the Subordinated Loan Agreement - Polish Financial Supervision Authority consent to include funds into the Bank's Tier 2 capital calculation

11/20/2019 | 09:15am EST

Amendment Agreement to the Subordinated Loan Agreement - Polish Financial Supervision Authority consent to include funds into the Bank's Tier 2 capital calculation

current report no. 37/2019

date: 20 November 2019

With reference to current report no. 25/2019 dated 13 September 2019 the Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby announces that on 20 November 2019 the Bank obtained the decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority dated 19 November 2019 on the consent to include into the Bank's Tier 2 capital calculation CHF 90 million (i.e. the

equivalent of

approx.

PLN

352.0 million at

the National Bank of Poland midrate as of

19 November

2019; 1

CHF

= PLN 3.9113)

which constitutes a subordinated debt under

a subordinated loan agreement dated 12 September 2014, amended by the Amendment Agreement of 13 September 2019, concluded by and between BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. and BNP Paribas S.A., under which the abovementioned subordinated loan's maturity is extended until 30 November 2029.

Legal basis

Article 17, item 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:14:04 UTC
