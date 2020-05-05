Log in
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 4Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

05/05/2020 | 08:39am EDT

Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 4Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

current report no. 16/2020

date: 5 May 2020

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") with reference to the current report no. 7/2020 dated 12 March 2020 hereby announces that the Bank on 5 May 2020 received a decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("KNF") on the consent for recognition of a stand-alone net profit for period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 107,290,717.58 (in words: one hundred seven million two hundred ninety thousand seven hundred seventeen zlotys fifty eight groszy) as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital as well as a decision on the consent for recognition of consolidated net profit (prudential consolidation) for period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 113,242,422.00 (in words: one hundred thirteen million two hundred forty two thousand four hundred twenty two zlotys) as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier I capital on a consolidated level.

Recognition of the Q4 2019 net profit as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital shall improve: Common Equity Tier I ratio (CET I) and Tier I capital ratio calculated on a stand-alone and consolidated basis by 0.14 pp each and Total capital ratio calculated on a stand-alone and consolidated basis by 0.13 pp, based on data as at 31 December 2019.

Legal basis

Article 17, item 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 12:38:09 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 4 459 M
EBIT 2020 2 036 M
Net income 2020 380 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,62x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,56x
Capitalization 7 224 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 55,13  PLN
Last Close Price 49,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Przemyslaw Gdanski Chairman-Management Board
Józef Wancer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Bauc Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefaan Leon Georges Decraene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.-2.00%1 744
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.90%284 045
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%256 404
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 733
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.47%200 233
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 908
