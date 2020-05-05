BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 4Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority on the consent for recognition of the 4Q 2019 net profit as a part of the Common Equity Tier 1 capital on stand-alone and consolidated levels

current report no. 16/2020

date: 5 May 2020

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") with reference to the current report no. 7/2020 dated 12 March 2020 hereby announces that the Bank on 5 May 2020 received a decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority ("KNF") on the consent for recognition of a stand-alone net profit for period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 107,290,717.58 (in words: one hundred seven million two hundred ninety thousand seven hundred seventeen zlotys fifty eight groszy) as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital as well as a decision on the consent for recognition of consolidated net profit (prudential consolidation) for period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019 in the amount of PLN 113,242,422.00 (in words: one hundred thirteen million two hundred forty two thousand four hundred twenty two zlotys) as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier I capital on a consolidated level.

Recognition of the Q4 2019 net profit as a part of the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital shall improve: Common Equity Tier I ratio (CET I) and Tier I capital ratio calculated on a stand-alone and consolidated basis by 0.14 pp each and Total capital ratio calculated on a stand-alone and consolidated basis by 0.13 pp, based on data as at 31 December 2019.

Legal basis

Article 17, item 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)