BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.

(BGZ)
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Supervisory Board resolutions regarding matters submitted to the Agenda of the Extraordinary General meeting on 15 November 2019.

10/18/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Supervisory Board resolutions regarding matters submitted to the Agenda

of the Extraordinary General meeting on 15 November 2019

1)

Resolution No. 64/2019 of the Supervisory Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. dated 17 October 2019 on an opinion on the draft Agenda proposed for the Extraordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. planned to be held on 15 November 2019.

Pursuant to § 20 para. 2 of the Articles of Association of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A., the following is being resolved:

§ 1.

The Supervisory Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. gives a positive opinion on the draft Agenda accepted by the Bank's Management Board, proposed for the Extraordinary General Meeting of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. planned to be held on 15 November 2019, and recommends to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank acceptance of this Agenda.

§ 2

This resolution comes into force on the day of adoption.

Vote was performed in writing. All the Supervisory Board members were notified. Number of those voting: 12

Number of votes "for":12 Number of votes "against": 0 Number of votes "abstained": 0

2)

Resolution No. 65/2019 of the Supervisory Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. dated 17 October 2019 on expressing an opinion regarding amendments to the Articles of Association of BNP Paribas Bank Polska Spółka Akcyjna.

Acting pursuant to Article 382 paragraph 1 and Article 391 paragraph 1 of the Code of Companies and Partnerships, and based on paragraph 20 item 1 section 1) subsection m) of the Articles of Association of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("the Bank"), the Supervisory Board of the Bank hereby resolves as follows:

§ 1.

Having familiarised itself with the draft resolutions of the General Meeting of the Bank regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association and adoption of the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of the Bank, the Supervisory Board hereby issues a positive opinion with respect to:

    1. draft amendments to the Articles of Association,
    2. draft consolidated text of the Articles of Association.
  • 2.

The Resolution comes into force on the day of its adoption.

Vote was performed in writing. All the Supervisory Board members were notified. Number of those voting: 12

Number of votes "for":12 Number of votes "against": 0 Number of votes "abstained": 0

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:25:01 UTC
