BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. convenes the Ordinary General Meeting

current report no. 13/2019

date: 29 May 2019

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby informs that acting under Art. 399 para. 1, in relation to Art. 4021para. 1 and 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships, convenes the Ordinary General Meeting for 27 June 2019 at 10:00 CET (10:00 a.m.), which shall be held at the registered office of the Bank at 10/16 Kasprzaka St. in Warsaw, room 012.

The Management Board hereby disclosed to the public: Announcement of the Management Board of the convention of the Ordinary General Meetingand the Draft resolutionsto be matters for consideration at the Ordinary General Meeting.

The Management Board discloses additionally the following documents:

Report on the approval of the appraisal Report of the Supervisory Board on the Financial Statements of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), including the Brokerage Office, Management Board Report on the activity of Bank BGŻ BNP

Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), including the Brokerage Office, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A.

(current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), and of the Management Board Report on the

activity of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the fiscal year from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2018, Report on non-financial information of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. and Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A.

Capital Group (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the year 2018 and on the motion of the Management Board on the distribution of profit for the fiscal year 2018 together with the assessment of adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system in the Bank;

Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), including the Brokerage Office, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), and of the Management Board Report on the activity of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the fiscal year from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2018, Report on non-financial information of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. and Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. Capital Group (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the year 2018 and on the motion of the Management Board on the distribution of profit for the fiscal year 2018 together with the assessment of adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system in the Bank; Report on activities of the Supervisory Board of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) and its committees in 2018 together with the assessments indicated in rule II.Z.10 of the Best Practices of WSE Listed Companies 2016 and assessment of the Bank's compliance with the Principles of Corporate Governance for the Supervised Institutions issued by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority;

Report on the functioning of the remuneration policy in the Bank in 2018;

The Bank CSR, sponsorship and charity policy in 2018 - operations rationality assessment;

Supervisory Board resolutions regarding matters submitted to the Agenda of the Ordinary General meeting on 27 June 2019.

Legal basis

§19 section 1 points 1) and 2) of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by the securities issuers and on equivalence of information disclosures required by law of non-EU member states (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).