Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA    BGZ   PLBGZ0000010

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA

(BGZ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas Bank Polska : S.A. convenes the Ordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. convenes the Ordinary General Meeting

current report no. 13/2019

date: 29 May 2019

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("the Bank") hereby informs that acting under Art. 399 para. 1, in relation to Art. 4021para. 1 and 2 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships, convenes the Ordinary General Meeting for 27 June 2019 at 10:00 CET (10:00 a.m.), which shall be held at the registered office of the Bank at 10/16 Kasprzaka St. in Warsaw, room 012.

The Management Board hereby disclosed to the public: Announcement of the Management Board of the convention of the Ordinary General Meetingand the Draft resolutionsto be matters for consideration at the Ordinary General Meeting.

The Management Board discloses additionally the following documents:

  • Report on the approval of the appraisal Report of the Supervisory Board on the Financial Statements of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), including the Brokerage Office, Management Board Report on the activity of Bank BGŻ BNP
    Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), including the Brokerage Office, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A.
    (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.), and of the Management Board Report on the
    activity of the Capital Group of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the fiscal year from 1st January 2018 to 31st December 2018, Report on non-financial information of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. and Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A.
    Capital Group (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) for the year 2018 and on the motion of the Management Board on the distribution of profit for the fiscal year 2018 together with the assessment of adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system in the Bank;
  • Report on activities of the Supervisory Board of Bank BGŻ BNP Paribas S.A. (current name: BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.) and its committees in 2018 together with the assessments indicated in rule II.Z.10 of the Best Practices of WSE Listed Companies 2016 and assessment of the Bank's compliance with the Principles of Corporate Governance for the Supervised Institutions issued by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority;
  • Report on the functioning of the remuneration policy in the Bank in 2018;
  • The Bank CSR, sponsorship and charity policy in 2018 - operations rationality assessment;
  • Supervisory Board resolutions regarding matters submitted to the Agenda of the Ordinary General meeting on 27 June 2019.

Legal basis

§19 section 1 points 1) and 2) of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by the securities issuers and on equivalence of information disclosures required by law of non-EU member states (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Disclaimer

Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 22:53:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
06:54pBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : S.A. convenes the Ordinary General Meeting
PU
04/18BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA : Decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority..
PU
03/22BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Notification of transactions on financial instruments mad..
PU
03/14BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Motion to KNF for consent for recognition of 4Q 2018 net ..
PU
2018BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Conclusion of the Subordinated Loan Agreement
PU
2018BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Recommendation of the Polish Financial Supervision Author..
PU
2018BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Acquisition of shares by EBRD
PU
2018BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Notification of Raiffeisen Bank International AG on the d..
PU
2018BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS : Notification of Rabobank International Holding B.V. on th..
PU
2018Sale of the core banking operations of RBI subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska ..
AQ
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 4 267 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 7 400 M
Chart BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,3  PLN
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Przemyslaw Gdanski Chairman-Management Board
Józef Wancer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Bauc Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefaan Decraene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA SA0.40%1 923
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.17%352 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%282 245
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%265 279
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%214 174
WELLS FARGO0.20%204 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About