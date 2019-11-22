BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund :  BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

On November 22, 2019, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on December 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2019. The previous dividend declared in October was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.

