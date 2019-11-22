Log in
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund    DHF

BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund :  BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

11/22/2019

On November 22, 2019, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on December 23, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2019. The previous dividend declared in October was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND11.81%220
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION20.09%7 944
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 502
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.17.18%3 090
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.64%2 396
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.23%2 258
