BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

07/25/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

On July 25, 2019, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on August 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 7, 2019. The previous dividend declared in June was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2019
