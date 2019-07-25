BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

On July 25, 2019, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on August 22, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 7, 2019. The previous dividend declared in June was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005906/en/