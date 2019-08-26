Log in
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

08/26/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

On August 26, 2019, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on September 24, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 9, 2019. The previous dividend declared in July was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
James M. Fitzgibbons Trustee-Emeritus
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND13.65%224
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.19%7 924
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 296
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP10.23%2 961
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC14.81%1 376
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.83%1 347
