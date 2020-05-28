BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

On May 28, 2020, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on June 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 10, 2020. The previous dividend declared in April was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.

