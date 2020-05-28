Log in
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

05/28/2020

On May 28, 2020, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on June 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 10, 2020. The previous dividend declared in April was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25,9 M - -
Net income 2019 12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2019 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
Yield 2019 9,19%
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2018 13,6x
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND-18.39%184
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-17.05%6 538
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.43%3 257
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 369
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-37.52%1 896
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.03%1 629
