BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund    DHF

BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

03/26/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

On March 26, 2020, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 8 2020. The previous dividend declared in February was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.


Managers
NameTitle
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND-26.77%165
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-42.20%4 582
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND0.46%3 115
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.33%2 042
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED-21.39%1 792
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-31.94%1 681
