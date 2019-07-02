Log in
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCFNDINC

(DMB)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

07/02/2019 | 05:06pm EDT

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on August 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date is July 17, 2019. The previous dividend announced in June was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Isabel P. Dunst Independent Director
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Francine J. Bovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCFNDINC12.55%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION15.08%7 669
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 527
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.83%3 136
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.44%2 418
HERCULES CAPITAL INC16.11%1 334
